Venezuela's Legal Shake-Up: Top Justice Officials Step Down

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz Angulo have resigned, marking a significant shift in the country's legal landscape. Saab, known for his nine-year tenure, faced criticism over political prisoner allegations. The National Assembly will appoint interim replacements, led by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez Gomez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move, Venezuela's top legal officials, Attorney General Tarek Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz Angulo, have resigned as confirmed by the National Assembly's secretary. Saab's resignation ends his nearly nine-year tenure marked by handling major corruption cases and controversial arrest operations involving opposition figures.

Despite allegations from human rights groups about unjust detentions, Saab has consistently denied the existence of political prisoners, maintaining that detainees were held for documented actions. His recent comments to Reuters reiterated his stance amid previous protests tied to disputed elections.

Acting swiftly, Venezuela's National Assembly has received resignation notices and will select interim successors. With legal leadership in transition, the country's governance dynamics undergo a consequential change, as noted by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez Gomez overseeing the legislative response.

