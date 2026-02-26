Venezuela's Legal Shake-Up: Top Justice Officials Step Down
Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz Angulo have resigned, marking a significant shift in the country's legal landscape. Saab, known for his nine-year tenure, faced criticism over political prisoner allegations. The National Assembly will appoint interim replacements, led by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez Gomez.
In a pivotal move, Venezuela's top legal officials, Attorney General Tarek Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz Angulo, have resigned as confirmed by the National Assembly's secretary. Saab's resignation ends his nearly nine-year tenure marked by handling major corruption cases and controversial arrest operations involving opposition figures.
Despite allegations from human rights groups about unjust detentions, Saab has consistently denied the existence of political prisoners, maintaining that detainees were held for documented actions. His recent comments to Reuters reiterated his stance amid previous protests tied to disputed elections.
Acting swiftly, Venezuela's National Assembly has received resignation notices and will select interim successors. With legal leadership in transition, the country's governance dynamics undergo a consequential change, as noted by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez Gomez overseeing the legislative response.
ALSO READ
NCERT Apologizes for Content on Judicial Corruption
Inappropriate textual material, error of judgement have inadvertently crept into concerned chapter: NCERT on 'judicial corruption' book row.
Textbook mentioning corruption in judiciary will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities: NCERT.
Education Ministry directs NCERT to hold circulation of controversial textbook about corruption in judiciary following controversy: Officials.
'Corruption in judiciary' textbook row: NCERT apologises for inclusion of 'inappropriate material', says error unintentional.