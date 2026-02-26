Justice Prevails: Convictions in Marielle Franco's Assassination
Brazil's Supreme Court has sentenced former lawmaker Chiquinho Brazao and his brother, Domingos Brazao, to 76 years in prison for orchestrating the 2018 assassination of Marielle Franco. Franco, a Black, gay councilwoman, was murdered to prevent her from hindering a land grab scheme. The verdict closes an eight-year quest for justice.
In a landmark verdict, a panel of Brazil's Supreme Court convicted former Congressman Chiquinho Brazao and his brother Domingos Brazao, sentencing them to 76 years in prison. The brothers were found guilty of orchestrating the 2018 assassination of Marielle Franco, a councilwoman and human rights activist, and her driver Anderson Gomes.
Justice Alexandra de Moraes, who presided over the trial, highlighted the impunity emboldening the accused. "Inside their misogynistic, prejudiced minds, they believed the murder of a Black woman would not stir major reaction," he stated, noting the intense international outrage following the crime.
The guilty verdicts mark a significant conclusion to the prolonged legal pursuit for justice, as an eight-year-long process ends. Anielle Franco, Brazil's Minister of Racial Equality and Marielle's sister, hailed the decision, calling it a "historical milestone" in countering politically-motivated violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
