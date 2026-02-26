Left Menu

Royal Compassion: Harry and Meghan's Humanitarian Mission in Jordan

Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Jordan focuses on supporting organizations that aid civilians affected by war, particularly displaced children. Their nonprofit, Archewell, has been involved in evacuating children from conflict zones like Gaza, providing treatment, and supporting World Central Kitchen's humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:27 IST
Royal Compassion: Harry and Meghan's Humanitarian Mission in Jordan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Prince Harry and Meghan are on a mission to draw attention to organizations aiding civilians affected by conflict and displacement. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured a refugee camp and hospital in Jordan.

Joined by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the couple engaged in a roundtable with WHO regional leaders, partners, and donors. 'It is an honor and a privilege to be in a room full of people with such big hearts,' Harry remarked during the gathering.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has redirected their focus toward supporting projects for war-affected civilians. Their nonprofit, Archewell Philanthropies, has notably backed WHO initiatives to evacuate Gazan children for medical care in Jordan. Their itinerary includes a visit to the Amman office of World Central Kitchen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

