Mystery of the Missing Railways Promotion File

A key promotion file from the 2015 batch of Indian Railway Service signal engineers has vanished from the Railway Board's Confidential Cell, officials reported Sunday. This unexpected loss has prompted the issuance of a 'search memo' in efforts to retrieve the missing document.

As per the search memo dated January 24, the file encompasses promotion-related information for more than 200 Junior Administrative Grade officers. Despite a detailed search across various sections, the document remains elusive. Authorities have set a deadline of January 29, 2025, for locating the file.

Industry professionals express deep concern over the file's disappearance, highlighting potential flaws in the management of sensitive documents. This incident raises critical questions about the security of vital paperwork and its implications on the career trajectories of involved personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)