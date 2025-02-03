Left Menu

Jewar Airport: Asia's Giant Set to Take Flight

Jewar international airport is poised to become Asia's largest airport, with operations scheduled to commence in April. The Indian Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, announced this in the Rajya Sabha, expressing airlines' eagerness to enhance global connectivity through this hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:02 IST
Jewar Airport: Asia's Giant Set to Take Flight
  • Country:
  • India

The Jewar international airport is on track to become the largest airport in Asia, with regular operations set to launch in April, declared Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, addressing the Rajya Sabha. The minister noted the enthusiasm of airlines to begin operations and enhance global connectivity from this strategic hub.

Naidu emphasized that Jewar airport is advancing as India's and Asia's largest airport, highlighting the successful validation flight conducted in December. He reassured the Upper House that everything is progressing according to schedule, with regular operations slated to begin at the Jewar-Noida international airport soon.

The minister also highlighted the significant role of the UDAN scheme, noting its extension for another decade, with plans for adding 100 more airports across India. This expansion underscores the government's commitment to boosting infrastructure and improving national connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025