Jewar Airport: Asia's Giant Set to Take Flight

The Jewar international airport is on track to become the largest airport in Asia, with regular operations set to launch in April, declared Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, addressing the Rajya Sabha. The minister noted the enthusiasm of airlines to begin operations and enhance global connectivity from this strategic hub.

Naidu emphasized that Jewar airport is advancing as India's and Asia's largest airport, highlighting the successful validation flight conducted in December. He reassured the Upper House that everything is progressing according to schedule, with regular operations slated to begin at the Jewar-Noida international airport soon.

The minister also highlighted the significant role of the UDAN scheme, noting its extension for another decade, with plans for adding 100 more airports across India. This expansion underscores the government's commitment to boosting infrastructure and improving national connectivity.

