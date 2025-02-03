Left Menu

Fentanyl Furor: Trade Tensions Escalate Between US and China

The US-China trade tensions are intensifying over the production and importation of fentanyl, trade surpluses, and illegal border crossings. President Trump has imposed tariffs, accusing China of insufficient action against fentanyl production. China vows countermeasures, citing WTO violations, and blames the US for mishandling the issue.

Fentanyl Furor: Trade Tensions Escalate Between US and China
The escalating trade tensions between the US and China have taken a new twist, centering around the potent opiate fentanyl. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs targets not only trade surpluses but also China's alleged role in the drug's production and distribution.

In response, Beijing has threatened necessary countermeasures while accusing the US of bypassing World Trade Organisation norms. China's Ministry of Public Security pointed out that the US has not seized any fentanyl precursors originating from China since legal actions were initiated in Beijing.

The trade dispute is further complicated by escalating tariffs, Trump's aggressive stance on illegal immigration, and China's large trade deficit with the United States. Both nations are locked in a trade war that could have widespread economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

