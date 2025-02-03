Fentanyl Furor: Trade Tensions Escalate Between US and China

The escalating trade tensions between the US and China have taken a new twist, centering around the potent opiate fentanyl. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs targets not only trade surpluses but also China's alleged role in the drug's production and distribution.

In response, Beijing has threatened necessary countermeasures while accusing the US of bypassing World Trade Organisation norms. China's Ministry of Public Security pointed out that the US has not seized any fentanyl precursors originating from China since legal actions were initiated in Beijing.

The trade dispute is further complicated by escalating tariffs, Trump's aggressive stance on illegal immigration, and China's large trade deficit with the United States. Both nations are locked in a trade war that could have widespread economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)