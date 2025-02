Fog Havoc: Kolkata Airport Struggles with Flight Delays

At Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, dense fog played havoc on Monday, impacting the movement of at least 22 flights, according to official reports.

Visibility issues prompted the Airports Authority of India to implement Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) from 1.21 am to 8.45 am. With visibility falling below 800 meters, air traffic control deployed 'follow-me' vehicles to safely guide planes to their designated stands.

Despite the fog, airport officials managed to avert further delays by coordinating with pilots and utilizing Instrument Landing Systems. Sunday's operations also experienced disruptions due to similar conditions, showcasing challenges over consecutive days.

