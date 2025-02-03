Suez Canal Expansion to Boost Traffic Flow

The Suez Canal Authority, under the leadership of Chairman Osama Rabie, confirmed on Monday the issuance of navigational maps for a planned 10-kilometer extension of the canal. This expansion is a strategic move to enhance the canal's traffic flow.

According to Rabie's statement, the extension project is expected to boost the canal's capacity significantly. The increase will allow an additional six to eight vessels to pass through the canal each day, optimizing the waterway's efficiency.

Such expansions are part of broader efforts to accommodate global maritime demands and secure the canal's role as a crucial international trade route.

