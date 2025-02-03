Left Menu

The High Stakes of US-EU Trade Relations

European Union Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas highlights the mutual dependencies between the US and Europe, stressing that a trade conflict would only benefit China. As she spoke before an informal EU leaders' meeting, she emphasized that both regions need each other critically.

The High Stakes of US-EU Trade Relations
European Union Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas has issued a stark warning about the potential downsides of a trade war between the United States and Europe, declaring that such a conflict would have no winners. Speaking on Monday, Kallas remarked that China would be the sole beneficiary in such a scenario.

Kallas emphasized the entangled economic relations between Europe and the United States, noting, "We are very interlinked. We need America, and America needs us as well." Her statement comes at a crucial moment, just before an informal retreat of EU leaders in Brussels, where critical economic discussions are expected.

Her comments underline a commonly held belief among EU officials that maintaining strong transatlantic relations is essential not just bilaterally but also in countering external global influences, notably from China.

