Union Budget Lights Up Paper Industry Prospects

The Union Budget's emphasis on manufacturing and MSMEs is likely to boost the paper industry's growth prospects. This development is particularly promising for sectors relying on paper and packaging materials, according to a statement by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) on Monday.

The IPMA praised the Budget for its focus on consumption, sustainability, and manufacturing, all key factors in the paper industry's growth trajectory in India. IPMA President Pawan Agarwal noted the government's continuous focus on economic growth, directly benefiting the demand for eco-friendly paper-based packaging alternatives to single-use plastics.

While acknowledging supportive policy measures for recycling and sustainable materials, the paper industry urges the government to address raw material availability issues and consider increasing import duties to protect domestic manufacturers. IPMA highlighted a 44% surge in paper imports from China in the fiscal year's first half, according to Department of Commerce data.

