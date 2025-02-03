Left Menu

A New Dawn: Promising Growth in White-Collar Hiring Across Sectors

The traditional sectors, including FMCG, pharma, and insurance, spurred a 4% growth in white-collar hiring in January 2025. The hiring landscape showed unique regional growth in cities like Jodhpur and Udaipur, while Delhi-NCR led the aerospace sector with a remarkable 77% increase, emphasizing mid-level expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:57 IST
A New Dawn: Promising Growth in White-Collar Hiring Across Sectors
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

White-collar hiring activities surged by 4% in January 2025, driven primarily by the traditional sectors of FMCG, pharma, and insurance, per a report from Naukri JobSpeak.

Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal noted the contrast to 2024’s hiring downturn and highlighted the optimistic outlook for 2025, citing robust hiring figures in core sectors like FMCG (16%), insurance (15%), and pharma (11%). Hospitality also contributed with an 8% growth, yet IT hiring remained stable.

Rajasthan impressed with cities such as Jodhpur and Udaipur achieving growth rates of 35% and 32%, respectively. The aviation and aerospace industry boomed with a 33% increase nationwide and a noteworthy 77% in Delhi-NCR, focusing on mid-level recruits with expertise of 4-7 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025