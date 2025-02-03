A New Dawn: Promising Growth in White-Collar Hiring Across Sectors

White-collar hiring activities surged by 4% in January 2025, driven primarily by the traditional sectors of FMCG, pharma, and insurance, per a report from Naukri JobSpeak.

Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal noted the contrast to 2024’s hiring downturn and highlighted the optimistic outlook for 2025, citing robust hiring figures in core sectors like FMCG (16%), insurance (15%), and pharma (11%). Hospitality also contributed with an 8% growth, yet IT hiring remained stable.

Rajasthan impressed with cities such as Jodhpur and Udaipur achieving growth rates of 35% and 32%, respectively. The aviation and aerospace industry boomed with a 33% increase nationwide and a noteworthy 77% in Delhi-NCR, focusing on mid-level recruits with expertise of 4-7 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)