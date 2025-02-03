India's National Highways: A Journey Towards Toll Uniformity

The Indian Ministry of Road Transport is spearheading efforts to implement a uniform toll policy nationwide, addressing growing concerns over high toll fees on national highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed on Monday.

In an interview with PTI, Gadkari shared that the ministry plans to adopt a cutting-edge global navigation satellite system (GNSS) for toll collection. This comes amid rising commuter dissatisfaction with current road-user experiences, alongside escalating toll charges.

The minister expressed optimism about the highways ministry's ability to exceed previous construction records, while also noting a slowdown in project awards due to procedural hurdles. Despite these challenges, plans to expand India's highway infrastructure remain robust, with major future projects pending Cabinet approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)