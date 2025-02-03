Cipla's Strategic Investment in South Africa: Boosting Pharma Operations

Cipla Ltd, a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced plans to inject approximately ZAR 900 million (or close to Rs 415 crore) into its South African subsidiary, Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Ltd (CMSA).

This subsidiary, wholly owned by Cipla, is responsible for the group’s manufacturing, marketing, and supply of pharmaceutical products across South Africa.

The primary goal of this significant investment is to reduce inter-group debt and bolster the capital structure of CMSA and its subsidiaries. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized by February 28, 2025, unless mutually extended, according to a regulatory filing from Cipla.

(With inputs from agencies.)