Left Menu

Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows in December

Equity mutual funds saw reduced inflows of Rs 28,054 crore in December, marking a 6% decline from November. Overall, the mutual fund industry faced net outflows of Rs 66,591 crore, mainly due to massive withdrawals from debt schemes, despite continued investment interest in equity and gold funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:31 IST
Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows in December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy turn of events for December, equity mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 28,054 crore, revealing a 6% reduction compared to the previous month, as per data from Amfi. Despite the decline, this figure was still an improvement over October.

The overall mutual fund industry, however, experienced net outflows of Rs 66,591 crore during December, primarily driven by significant redemptions from debt schemes, which overshadowed continued interest in equities and growing investments in gold exchange-traded funds.

While flexi-cap funds led the charge with net inflows of Rs 10,019 crore, debt funds faced severe withdrawals of Rs 1.32 lakh crore, contrasting investors' preference fluctuations amid uncertain market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

 India
2
Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

 United States
3
Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

 Hungary
4
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026