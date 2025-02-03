Tariff Turbulence: Peso Plummets Amid US Trade War

The Mexican peso experienced a sharp decline, dropping over 2% to its lowest level in nearly three years against the dollar. This downturn was sparked by the United States' decision to impose 25% tariffs on its southern neighbor, marking a significant escalation in the global trade war.

In response to the U.S. move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered retaliatory tariffs, mirrored by Canada's actions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that the tariffs would have tangible impacts on Americans. These retaliatory steps drove investors towards the stability of the U.S. dollar, causing widespread selling in currency, stock, and bond markets.

Analysts estimate Mexico's exports to the U.S. account for over a quarter of its GDP, and predict further peso depreciation and economic challenges if tariffs endure. The U.S. tariffs, part of President Donald Trump's executive orders, will affect Mexican and Canadian imports, potentially causing higher consumer prices in America. The Mexican peso's turmoil underscores the broader implications of the trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)