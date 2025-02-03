Budget 2025: Tax Relief Spurs Urban Consumer Savings

Left Menu

Goldman Sachs highlights how the Budget 2025's substantial tax relief will significantly enhance urban household savings and partly boost consumption. The fiscal strategy emphasizes urban consumer relief, fiscal consolidation, and increased state capex, signaling a shift towards macroeconomic stability over fleeting growth boosts.

Updated: 03-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:28 IST
In a recent report, multinational investment banking entity Goldman Sachs has hailed the Budget 2025 for its pivotal tax relief measures, predicting that these will substantially increase urban consumers' net household financial savings while boosting consumption.

This report, centered on India, noted that the proposed fiscal measures align with a broader fiscal consolidation strategy and display a clear bias towards benefiting urban consumers. According to Goldman Sachs, the fiscal impulse drag on economic growth for 2025-26 will be less pronounced compared to 2024-25. This fiscal impulse indicates the Budget's varying effects on the economy.

The Union Budget, disclosed on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced key tax amendments: no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, a significant leap from the former Rs 7 lakh threshold. This is set to exempt about one crore middle-class taxpayers from income tax liability.

Despite expected revenue losses of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore from direct taxes and Rs 2,600 crore from indirect taxes due to these reforms, government forecasts maintain income tax to GDP ratio at 4.0 percent, up from 3.9 percent in 2024-25. Goldman Sachs speculates that this goal presumes elevated tax buoyancy, failing which expenditure reductions may be necessary to achieve fiscal deficit objectives.

Marking its fiscal trajectory, the central government continued with its consolidation agenda in the budget, targeting a fiscal deficit reduction to 4.4 percent of GDP in 2025-26 from the 4.8 percent projection for 2024-25.

Fiscal deficit, defined as the shortfall between government revenue and expenditure, implies potential borrowing demands. The current budget also raises capital expenditure allocations to states markedly, implying a strategic transfer of capex responsibilities to state administrations.

Goldman Sachs summed up the Budget 2025 as emitting three crucial signals: firm adherence to fiscal discipline, a commitment to diminishing public debt, and revamped income tax brackets. They emphasized a trend among Indian policy architects in recent years favoring robust macroeconomic endurance over ephemeral economic growth surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

