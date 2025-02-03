NTSB to Release Data from Recent Aircraft Collision
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy announced that data from last week's collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, including black box information, will be released. The data recovery is pivotal for the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
- Country:
- United States
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to release crucial data on the collision involving an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter. The announcement was made by NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy during an interview on Fox News, signalling a significant development in the investigation.
Homendy confirmed that the board has successfully retrieved data from both aircraft, including information from their black boxes. This data is vital for understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident and was eagerly anticipated by investigators.
The data will be made public during a press briefing scheduled for later today, as the NTSB seeks to unravel the details behind the collision. This release marks a turning point in their efforts to ascertain the cause and prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
