Revolutionizing Kerala's Rail Network: A Budget Boost
The Union Budget has allocated Rs 3,042 crore for railway infrastructure in Kerala for the financial year 2025–26, marking a significant increase from previous years. Several projects, including station redevelopment, are underway, alongside safety enhancements with the introduction of the Kavach system.
The Union Budget has earmarked a substantial amount of Rs 3,042 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in Kerala for the fiscal year 2025–26, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced recently. This allocation signifies an eightfold increase from the average annual outlay during the 2009–2014 period.
An official press release highlights that eight railway projects, covering 419 km with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 12,350 crore, are actively progressing in Kerala. Moreover, under the Amrit Station Scheme, redevelopment efforts are underway at 35 railway stations with an additional outlay of Rs 2,560 crore.
Efforts to increase railway safety are also advancing with the implementation of Kavach, an advanced collision avoidance system, across 531 Route Kilometers in the state. Currently, 107 km of the route is already under execution, aimed at significantly enhancing safety for passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
