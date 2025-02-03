Wall Street Bounces Back As Trump Delays Mexico Tariffs

Wall Street's major indexes significantly offset earlier losses following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily halt new tariffs on Mexico. This pause, brokered after Mexico's agreement to bolster its northern border, sparked a notable rise across various sectors.

Steve Sosnick, Chief Market Analyst at Interactive Brokers, recognized the potential for negotiation with Mexico as a promising sign for future talks with trading partners like Canada and China. Despite the pause, tensions persist with hefty tariffs on Canadian and Chinese imports.

Data from the financial markets reflect a complex picture, with indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showing mixed results. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's key measure of market risk, receded slightly after reaching a peak earlier in the week.

