Odisha's Railway Expansion Receives Rs 10,599 Crore Boost

The Indian government allocated Rs 10,599 crore for Odisha's railway sector in the 2025-26 budget, marking a slight increase from the previous year. With a total investment of Rs 78,000 crore over three years, the focus is on enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, despite criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has allocated a substantial sum of Rs 10,599 crore for the development of Odisha's railway sector in the financial year 2025-26, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This allocation represents an increase of Rs 13 crore compared to the previous budget and continues the trend of significant investment in the state's railway infrastructure.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Vaishnaw highlighted the achievements in the sector, including a total investment of Rs 78,000 crore over the past three years and the sanctioning of additional projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. Despite these developments, the opposition BJD party criticized the 'Double Engine' government for what they perceive as neglect towards Odisha.

East Coast Railways reported the rapid expansion of the railway network in Odisha, with 2,046 km of new tracks constructed since 2014, and electrification efforts significantly increased. The budget also includes plans for developing 59 stations and integrating advanced safety systems, as well as the introduction of high-speed Vande Bharat trains across the state.

