Fatal Collision Investigation: New Data Unveiled

An investigation into last week's collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River revealed detailed data. The crash, which resulted in 67 fatalities, is under scrutiny by the National Transportation Safety Board, which has released new insights and potential risk areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:18 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to release comprehensive data on the tragic mid-air collision involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River, a crash that claimed 67 lives last week. Chair Jennifer Homendy highlighted that detailed data from Potomac TRACON will be made available.

Efforts to recover wreckage from the site have been extensive, as the Washington, D.C., fire department confirmed identifying 55 victims. Additional remains have been found but not yet identified. The Army Corps of Engineers has started extracting wreckage pieces, including parts of the aircraft's fuselage and engines, from the river.

As recovery continues, restrictions on river traffic remain in place, with some runways at Washington Reagan National Airport still closed. The NTSB is also examining historical incidents near the airport to identify systemic risks and will proceed with interviews of air traffic control staff to understand standard helicopter and aircraft operation procedures in the area.

