Safonov's Heroics Lead PSG to Intercontinental Glory
Paris St Germain won the Intercontinental Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout against Flamengo. Matvey Safonov, PSG's goalkeeper, saved four penalties, leading to their 2-1 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw in regular time. This win marks PSG's triumph in six major titles in 2025.
Updated: 18-12-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 01:41 IST
In a thrilling showdown, Paris St Germain clinched the Intercontinental Cup, overcoming Flamengo in a dramatic penalty shootout due to the heroics of goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.
Held at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw before moving to a decisive shootout. Safonov's composure was unmatched as he saved four penalties, securing a 2-1 victory for the French side.
This victory adds another accolade to PSG's 2025 achievements, having already secured multiple major trophies, including Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
