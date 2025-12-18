Safonov's Heroics Lead PSG to Intercontinental Glory

In a thrilling showdown, Paris St Germain clinched the Intercontinental Cup, overcoming Flamengo in a dramatic penalty shootout due to the heroics of goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Held at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw before moving to a decisive shootout. Safonov's composure was unmatched as he saved four penalties, securing a 2-1 victory for the French side.

This victory adds another accolade to PSG's 2025 achievements, having already secured multiple major trophies, including Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

