Indian Markets Rally as Global Positive Cues Lift Investor Spirits

On Tuesday, Indian stock markets opened with robust gains, buoyed by encouraging global cues following former U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend tariff impositions for a month. The reaction among investors was positive, resulting in substantial increases across major indices.

The Nifty 50 index began the trading day at 23,509.90, an increase of 148.85 points or 0.64 percent, while the BSE Sensex saw a surge of 500.86 points, rising 0.65 percent to open at 77,687.60. Experts attributed the market's recovery to this temporary suspension of tariffs, helping to mitigate Monday's losses.

Market analysts are now directing their attention to the upcoming Union Budget, previously overshadowed by trade tensions. Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga highlighted a positive outlook for Indian market futures, predicting beneficial outcomes from the Union Budget. Expectations are also growing that the Reserve Bank of India may initiate a rate cut cycle soon.

Furthermore, Bagga warned about the potential risks of trading based on former President Trump's narratives, citing recent market movements following Mexico and Canada's 30-day reprieve from tariffs in exchange for upgrading border controls and other agreements.

Most sectoral indices on the NSE traded positively, except for the Nifty FMCG. Notably, the Nifty Auto index led gains with a 1.58 percent rise, while Nifty PSU Bank increased by more than 1.72 percent, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index, 40 were in the green, with 11 stocks down at report time. The broader market maintained an optimistic stance, driven by favorable global cues. Despite underperforming broader benchmarks, the Nifty showed resilience with support spanning the 23062 - 23200 zone and potential resistance indicated between 23386 and 23574.

Positive momentum extended beyond Indian shores, with Asian markets also experiencing gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged by 2.48 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1.5 percent, marking a broad-based uplift in regional markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)