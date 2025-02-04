Digi Yatra App Surpasses 10 Million Downloads, Revolutionizing Air Travel in India

Digi Yatra, a cutting-edge air travel application from India, has hit a landmark achievement by exceeding 10 million downloads. This milestone reflects the app's rising influence and transformative role in enhancing air travel within the country. Launched in December 2022, Digi Yatra operates on a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based framework, utilizing facial biometric technology to ensure contactless and efficient passenger processing across 24 Indian airports, while prioritizing privacy and streamlined experiences for travelers.

Since its inception, Digi Yatra has enabled over 45 million seamless journeys, and with an average of 30,000 new downloads daily, it continues to set standards for digital travel solutions. Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, attributes this growth to the users' trust and the organization's strategic initiatives, like the 'd-KYC' campaign, which have propelled the app's expansion. Looking ahead, the collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) aims to extend the platform's capabilities for international travelers by 2025.

In its ambitious plans for the coming year, Digi Yatra intends to incorporate all 22 official Indian languages to eliminate language barriers, ensuring a convenient and inclusive travel experience for all users. Additionally, an international pilot project will introduce foreign passengers with electronic passports to the app's seamless ecosystem. As the operator and manager of the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem, the platform remains committed to revolutionizing air travel with cutting-edge, privacy-centric technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)