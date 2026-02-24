Moonlit Silk: Asian Paints Unveils the Colour of the Year 2026 at Lodhi Art Festival

Asian Paints marked a decade of the Lodhi Art District with the launch of its Colour of the Year 2026, Moonlit Silk. This event was a cultural spectacle that featured a visually stunning mural blending seamlessly into Lodhi's streetscape, and an installation at Raw Mango, offering a sensory experience through inflatable floral forms.

Moonlit Silk, a warm, neutral green inspired by the simplicity of worn book pages and everyday rituals, aims to reflect a collective longing for emotional connection in modern urban life. Its introduction into the public realm highlights a broader cultural shift from consumption to meaning, inviting people to find beauty in subtleness.

The Lodhi Art Festival initiative, supported by the St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints, has transformed Lodhi Colony into India's first open-air public art district. With over 50 participating artists, the festival showcases the richness of Delhi's vibrant art scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)