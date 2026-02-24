Left Menu

Moonlit Silk: Asian Paints Unveils the Colour of the Year 2026 at Lodhi Art Festival

Asian Paints celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Lodhi Art District by unveiling its Colour of the Year 2026, 'Moonlit Silk', through a large-scale mural. This soft, neutral green is showcased in public installations, reflecting a cultural shift towards emotional grounding and quiet luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:49 IST
Moonlit Silk: Asian Paints Unveils the Colour of the Year 2026 at Lodhi Art Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Paints marked a decade of the Lodhi Art District with the launch of its Colour of the Year 2026, Moonlit Silk. This event was a cultural spectacle that featured a visually stunning mural blending seamlessly into Lodhi's streetscape, and an installation at Raw Mango, offering a sensory experience through inflatable floral forms.

Moonlit Silk, a warm, neutral green inspired by the simplicity of worn book pages and everyday rituals, aims to reflect a collective longing for emotional connection in modern urban life. Its introduction into the public realm highlights a broader cultural shift from consumption to meaning, inviting people to find beauty in subtleness.

The Lodhi Art Festival initiative, supported by the St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints, has transformed Lodhi Colony into India's first open-air public art district. With over 50 participating artists, the festival showcases the richness of Delhi's vibrant art scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

 India
2
Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

 India
3
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026