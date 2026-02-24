Moonlit Silk: Asian Paints Unveils the Colour of the Year 2026 at Lodhi Art Festival
Asian Paints celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Lodhi Art District by unveiling its Colour of the Year 2026, 'Moonlit Silk', through a large-scale mural. This soft, neutral green is showcased in public installations, reflecting a cultural shift towards emotional grounding and quiet luxury.
- Country:
- India
Asian Paints marked a decade of the Lodhi Art District with the launch of its Colour of the Year 2026, Moonlit Silk. This event was a cultural spectacle that featured a visually stunning mural blending seamlessly into Lodhi's streetscape, and an installation at Raw Mango, offering a sensory experience through inflatable floral forms.
Moonlit Silk, a warm, neutral green inspired by the simplicity of worn book pages and everyday rituals, aims to reflect a collective longing for emotional connection in modern urban life. Its introduction into the public realm highlights a broader cultural shift from consumption to meaning, inviting people to find beauty in subtleness.
The Lodhi Art Festival initiative, supported by the St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints, has transformed Lodhi Colony into India's first open-air public art district. With over 50 participating artists, the festival showcases the richness of Delhi's vibrant art scene.
