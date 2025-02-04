Tariffs Ignite Currency Turmoil: Dollar Rises Amid Global Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Tuesday as new tariffs on Chinese imports took effect under President Donald Trump's administration. This move sparked prompt retaliation from Beijing, resulting in a selloff in both the Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar.

Other currencies, including the euro, Canadian dollar, and Mexican peso, saw declines, with market participants facing heightened uncertainty. The euro slipped amid Washington's threats of potential tariffs against the European Union, stirring fears of economic disruptions.

Analysts signal ongoing volatility, with the trade war escalating between the U.S. and China. Skepticism over a quick resolution remains, impacting foreign exchange markets as tariffs become a pivotal factor in market instability.

