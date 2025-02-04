Pound Faces Volatility Amid U.S. Tariff Jitters

The pound experienced a downturn against the euro and the dollar on Tuesday, a day after it saw its most significant daily rise in three months. Investors are concerned that U.S. tariffs could impact the European economy more heavily than the UK's.

The currency fell 0.15% to $1.2433 as tariffs on China took effect, and market players await this week's Bank of England policy meeting. Forex strategist Francesco Pesole remarked that the UK has little to lose from the tariffs since its exports to the U.S. and China make up a small percentage of GDP.

Meanwhile, the pound slightly decreased to 83.18 pence per euro following a considerable gain the previous day. The anticipated interest rate cut by the BoE is seen as a response to global trade uncertainties and domestic economic pressures. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent dialogue with EU leaders may signal potential political shifts with implications for sterling.

