Left Menu

Pound Faces Volatility Amid U.S. Tariff Jitters

The pound has declined against the euro and dollar, reversing its recent gains, as investors anticipate negative economic impacts from U.S. tariffs. Analysts speculate the Bank of England may cut interest rates to counter rising trade uncertainties and potential stagflation, while political moves with the EU continue to affect sterling sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:08 IST
Pound Faces Volatility Amid U.S. Tariff Jitters
dollar and yen Image Credit:

The pound experienced a downturn against the euro and the dollar on Tuesday, a day after it saw its most significant daily rise in three months. Investors are concerned that U.S. tariffs could impact the European economy more heavily than the UK's.

The currency fell 0.15% to $1.2433 as tariffs on China took effect, and market players await this week's Bank of England policy meeting. Forex strategist Francesco Pesole remarked that the UK has little to lose from the tariffs since its exports to the U.S. and China make up a small percentage of GDP.

Meanwhile, the pound slightly decreased to 83.18 pence per euro following a considerable gain the previous day. The anticipated interest rate cut by the BoE is seen as a response to global trade uncertainties and domestic economic pressures. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent dialogue with EU leaders may signal potential political shifts with implications for sterling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025