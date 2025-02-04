Left Menu

HRH Prince Edward Celebrates Youth Empowerment at The British School New Delhi

The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Edward, visited The British School New Delhi to witness the impactful work of the International Award for Young People. His interaction with students highlighted the transformative power of the Award, emphasizing skills development and community service among the youth of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:56 IST
HRH Prince Edward Celebrates Youth Empowerment at The British School New Delhi
The school Director, Vanita Uppal OBE, presents HRH Prince Edward with a special memento of his late father HRH Prince Philip's visit to The British School in 1983. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On February 3, 2025, The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Edward, visited The British School New Delhi as part of his commitment to youth empowerment through The International Award for Young People (IAYP). This initiative, founded in 1956, seeks to nurture crucial life skills among the youth, enabling them to realize their full potential.

Students from various schools across India were invited to showcase their IAYP projects to Prince Edward. These presentations provided him with a glimpse into the positive changes brought about by the students in their communities. In addition, the visit featured music and dance performances by the students of The British School New Delhi, enhancing the event's celebratory atmosphere.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School, expressed her gratitude for Prince Edward's visit, underscoring the significance of the event in the context of the school's adoption of the Award program since 2007. Kapil Bhalla, National Director of the IAYP, also highlighted the Award's transformative impact on young people in India, encouraging more youth to embrace the program and develop lifelong skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025