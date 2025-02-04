HRH Prince Edward Celebrates Youth Empowerment at The British School New Delhi

On February 3, 2025, The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Edward, visited The British School New Delhi as part of his commitment to youth empowerment through The International Award for Young People (IAYP). This initiative, founded in 1956, seeks to nurture crucial life skills among the youth, enabling them to realize their full potential.

Students from various schools across India were invited to showcase their IAYP projects to Prince Edward. These presentations provided him with a glimpse into the positive changes brought about by the students in their communities. In addition, the visit featured music and dance performances by the students of The British School New Delhi, enhancing the event's celebratory atmosphere.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School, expressed her gratitude for Prince Edward's visit, underscoring the significance of the event in the context of the school's adoption of the Award program since 2007. Kapil Bhalla, National Director of the IAYP, also highlighted the Award's transformative impact on young people in India, encouraging more youth to embrace the program and develop lifelong skills.

