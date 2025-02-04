Left Menu

Haldiram's Melds Tradition and Innovation in New Culinary Offerings

Haldiram's, renowned for its Indian snacks and sweets, unveils a new product line intertwining heritage and contemporary flavors, aligning with DPIFF 2025 to celebrate India's culinary and cultural legacy. The initiative promises a rich gastronomic experience, honoring tradition while embracing innovation and modern tastes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:01 IST
DPIFF 2025 Co-Powered by Haldiram's celebrates the grandeur of Indian Cinema. Image Credit: ANI
Haldiram's, a household name in Indian snacks and sweets, is embarking on an exciting new chapter by blending traditional culinary art with modern innovation. The brand is set to introduce a new range of innovative products, from premium sweets to ready-to-eat meals, that promise to maintain its commitment to authenticity while embracing new taste horizons.

The introduction of these novel offerings coincides with Haldiram's partnership in the upcoming Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025. CEO Abhishek Mishra noted the synergy between the festival and Haldiram's, highlighting both entities' dedication to melding tradition with innovation. This collaboration underscores the cultural richness celebrated at the awards, aiming to shine a light on India's vibrant heritage.

The 2025 festival promises a grand tribute to Indian cinema and culture, focusing on states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. Celebrations will feature Indian cuisine, music, dance, and handlooms, encapsulating the nation's diverse artistic legacy. The previous edition, attended by Bollywood icons, set the stage for this year's event, promising another splendid showcase of India's cultural prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

