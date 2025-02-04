Left Menu

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited Secures Rs 67 Crore NHAI Contract

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) announced securing an order worth over Rs 67 crore from the National Highways Authority of India. The order involves fee collection and infrastructure maintenance at Hulikunte Fee Plaza, Karnataka. HMPL is also expanding into renewable energy with clean energy projects in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) revealed it has clinched a significant contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), valued at over Rs 67 crore.

The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from NHAI to serve as the user fee collection agency, as well as for the upkeep and maintenance of surrounding infrastructure at Hulikunte Fee Plaza, Karnataka. The project has been priced at Rs 67.16 crore.

Known for its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) endeavors in road development, HMPL is also venturing into the renewable energy sector with the creation of 1.2 GW of projects across 4,200 acres in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

