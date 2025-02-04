Sharif's Vision: Propelling Pakistan's Economy Forward
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his commitment to economic growth, highlighting reduced inflation and meeting economic targets. He discussed fulfilling IMF conditions and outlined plans for a Ramadan package, while paying tribute to security personnel for their sacrifices in combating terrorism.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirmed his commitment to driving the nation's economic growth, emphasizing a decline in inflation during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Sharif expressed confidence in achieving all economic targets, noting that annual inflation reached a nine-year low of 2.4% in January, largely due to lower prices of perishable foods.
He discussed meeting the International Monetary Fund's conditions, including an agriculture tax implemented in Sindh and Balochistan. He also announced plans for a Ramadan package to deliver subsidized essential items, and honored security personnel for their sacrifices in fighting terrorism.
