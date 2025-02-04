Sharif's Vision: Propelling Pakistan's Economy Forward

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirmed his commitment to driving the nation's economic growth, emphasizing a decline in inflation during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Sharif expressed confidence in achieving all economic targets, noting that annual inflation reached a nine-year low of 2.4% in January, largely due to lower prices of perishable foods.

He discussed meeting the International Monetary Fund's conditions, including an agriculture tax implemented in Sindh and Balochistan. He also announced plans for a Ramadan package to deliver subsidized essential items, and honored security personnel for their sacrifices in fighting terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)