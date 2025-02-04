Left Menu

Saudi Film Nights in India: A Cinematic Cultural Odyssey

The Saudi Film Commission, in collaboration with Dome Entertainment, launched 'Saudi Film Nights' in India, showcasing a selection of Saudi films. The event, held in Mumbai, highlighted Saudi cinema's evolution and facilitated cultural exchange between Saudi and Indian filmmakers, paving the way for future collaborations.

Mumbai Throngs NFDC as Saudi Film Nights brings Best of Saudi Cinema to India with Dome Entertainment. Image Credit: ANI
The Saudi Film Commission and Dome Entertainment unveiled 'Saudi Film Nights' in India, marking Saudi Arabia's expanding presence in global cinema. The event, which took place at NFDC, Mumbai, on January 31 and February 1, attracted cinephiles and industry stalwarts, eager to explore Saudi storytelling traditions.

Featuring films like "Mashnia's Life" by Saad Tahaitah and "The Edge" by Ahmed Alqithmi, the screenings showcased Saudi cinema's artistic evolution. Post-screening discussions enriched cultural exchanges, highlighting potential Indo-Saudi collaborations. The event was attended by notable figures including Bhawana Somaya and Sidharth Malhotra, creating a vibrant dialogue between two dynamic film industries.

Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala emphasized the event's goal of fostering Indo-Saudi partnerships through compelling storytelling. The event, curated by Alim Morani, drew a distinguished audience, including Saudi Consul General Suliman Eid Alotaibi and veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. Following Mumbai, the showcase will expand to Delhi and Hyderabad, continuing its cultural exchange journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

