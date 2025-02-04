Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Technological Leap: Testing CBTC System

Kolkata Metro plans service suspensions to test the CBTC system on the East-West corridor. The services will halt in two spells for comprehensive testing. The CBTC system enhances operational efficiency and safety, aligning with modern metro standards worldwide. Tunnel-related delays previously limited the corridor’s full operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:33 IST
Kolkata Metro is gearing up for a technological upgrade as it prepares to test the advanced Communication-based Train Control (CBTC) system on its East-West corridor. An official confirmed that the metro services will experience a complete halt twice this month to facilitate these tests.

Service suspensions, termed 'traffic blocks,' will occur on the Green Line from Howrah Maidan to Sector 5 between February 13-16 and February 20-23. Despite tunnel-related setbacks, authorities are optimistic about launching the full corridor within the year.

The CBTC system promises enhanced safety and efficiency, mirroring systems used in top metro networks globally. Currently, the corridor operates in two non-contiguous sections, affected by past tunnel incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

