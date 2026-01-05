Left Menu

Family Tragedy in Delhi: Financial Strain Leads to Triple Homicide

In a shocking incident, 25-year-old Yashbir Singh allegedly confessed to killing his mother, sister, and brother in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Financial distress reportedly drove him to poison and strangle them. The case is under investigation with police verifying the details of his confession and the sequence of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:50 IST
Family Tragedy in Delhi: Financial Strain Leads to Triple Homicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar where a young man, grappling with financial distress, confessed to committing a triple homicide. According to police, Yashbir Singh, aged 25, allegedly murdered his mother, sister, and brother after lacing their food with the poisonous plant dhatura.

The accused, driven by severe financial hardships, reportedly admitted the killings at a local police station. Investigations revealed that his family had been struggling financially, with his father absent for six months. In a desperate attempt, Yashbir also tried to stage multiple accidents to claim a life insurance policy.

Authorities are piecing together the tragic sequence of events, corroborating Singh's confession and scrutinizing whether poisoning played a role in the deaths. Forensic teams are on the scene to collect evidence, while inquiries with neighbors and relatives continue to assess the family's dire financial situation.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Errors: TMC Challenges Commission

Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Errors: TMC Challenges Commission

 India
3
Leela Expands Luxury Empire with New Subsidiary in India

Leela Expands Luxury Empire with New Subsidiary in India

 India
4
Gabion Technologies India Secures Rs 8.2 Crore From Anchor Investors Pre-IPO

Gabion Technologies India Secures Rs 8.2 Crore From Anchor Investors Pre-IPO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026