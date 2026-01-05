Family Tragedy in Delhi: Financial Strain Leads to Triple Homicide
In a shocking incident, 25-year-old Yashbir Singh allegedly confessed to killing his mother, sister, and brother in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Financial distress reportedly drove him to poison and strangle them. The case is under investigation with police verifying the details of his confession and the sequence of events.
- Country:
- India
A chilling incident unfolded in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar where a young man, grappling with financial distress, confessed to committing a triple homicide. According to police, Yashbir Singh, aged 25, allegedly murdered his mother, sister, and brother after lacing their food with the poisonous plant dhatura.
The accused, driven by severe financial hardships, reportedly admitted the killings at a local police station. Investigations revealed that his family had been struggling financially, with his father absent for six months. In a desperate attempt, Yashbir also tried to stage multiple accidents to claim a life insurance policy.
Authorities are piecing together the tragic sequence of events, corroborating Singh's confession and scrutinizing whether poisoning played a role in the deaths. Forensic teams are on the scene to collect evidence, while inquiries with neighbors and relatives continue to assess the family's dire financial situation.