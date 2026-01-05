Left Menu

Marital Deception Unveiled: Bald Lies and Drug Allegations Surface in Noida

A Noida woman filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging deception over his baldness, income, and educational background. The complaint also includes accusations of blackmail, assault, and pressure to smuggle drugs. Authorities have registered a case under multiple legal provisions, including the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:48 IST
In central Noida, a marriage that commenced in January 2024 deteriorated into legal turmoil, following a police complaint alleging severe deceptions. The complainant, Lavika Gupta, accused her husband and in-laws of misleading her about his baldness, financial status, and education.

Gupta's complaint, lodged at the Bisrakh police station, reveals accusations of blackmail, threats to disseminate private photographs, and physical assault. She also detailed an incident abroad involving coercion to transport marijuana.

The police registered a case against five people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the breadth of these allegations, as confirmed by Bisrakh police station in-charge, Manoj Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

