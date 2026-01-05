Marital Deception Unveiled: Bald Lies and Drug Allegations Surface in Noida

In central Noida, a marriage that commenced in January 2024 deteriorated into legal turmoil, following a police complaint alleging severe deceptions. The complainant, Lavika Gupta, accused her husband and in-laws of misleading her about his baldness, financial status, and education.

Gupta's complaint, lodged at the Bisrakh police station, reveals accusations of blackmail, threats to disseminate private photographs, and physical assault. She also detailed an incident abroad involving coercion to transport marijuana.

The police registered a case against five people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the breadth of these allegations, as confirmed by Bisrakh police station in-charge, Manoj Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)