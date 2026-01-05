Left Menu

Congress Marches Against New Employment Law in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Congress organized a march in Ranchi to protest the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act, which replaces MGNREGA. The protest, involving thousands of party workers, criticized the new law for allegedly reducing employment guarantees and centralizing decision-making.

Congress Marches Against New Employment Law in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, Jharkhand Congress took to the streets to protest against the newly implemented Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act, as the party lamented the law's replacement of the MGNREGA, introduced by Congress in 2005.

The law promises 125 days of work for rural households per year, supposedly extending the 100-day provision under MGNREGA. However, Congress leaders, with placards in hand, argued this change misleads and strips unskilled workers of essential rights.

Amidst political rhetoric, Congress criticized the BJP's alleged attempts to erase UPA's legislative legacies by merely renaming schemes and failing to increase their effectiveness or funding, while the BJP defended the new policy as transparent and technologically advanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

