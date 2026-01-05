Left Menu

Denmark Denies Trump's Greenland Grab: Serious Intent, Firm Rejection

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen asserted that U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland is serious, though both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the proposal. During a public broadcast, Frederiksen highlighted Denmark's stance on the matter and expressed concerns about potential U.S. actions affecting NATO relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:51 IST
Denmark Denies Trump's Greenland Grab: Serious Intent, Firm Rejection
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized on Monday that she considers U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to acquire Greenland as genuine, despite both Denmark and Greenland having decisively dismissed the notion.

Frederiksen further articulated Denmark's official position during a broadcast with DR, confirming Greenland's repeated refusals to become a part of the United States.

She cautioned that if the U.S. were to take aggressive steps impacting another NATO ally, cooperative relations could come to a halt, signaling broader implications for international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

