Venezuela Enacts State of Emergency Amid U.S. Tensions

The Venezuelan government has announced a state of emergency in response to the U.S. attack that led to President Nicolas Maduro's ousting. The decree mandates law enforcement to target individuals linked to the assault, highlighting rising tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the U.S.-led attack that saw President Nicolas Maduro ousted, the Venezuelan government has instated a state of emergency, according to a decree made public this Monday.

The decree, active since Saturday, demands police to commence a national hunt for individuals involved in promoting or supporting the armed U.S. intervention.

This move marks an escalation in the already strained relations between Venezuela and the United States, with the South American nation confronting significant political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

