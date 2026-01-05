Venezuela Enacts State of Emergency Amid U.S. Tensions

Following the U.S.-led attack that saw President Nicolas Maduro ousted, the Venezuelan government has instated a state of emergency, according to a decree made public this Monday.

The decree, active since Saturday, demands police to commence a national hunt for individuals involved in promoting or supporting the armed U.S. intervention.

This move marks an escalation in the already strained relations between Venezuela and the United States, with the South American nation confronting significant political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)