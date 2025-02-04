Left Menu

Tragedy over the Potomac: Investigators Search for Answers in Deadly Collision

Recovery crews are diligently working to retrieve the remains and cockpit of a plane that collided midair with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., resulting in the deaths of 67 individuals. Federal investigators are piecing together the tragic event's timeline, hoping to provide preliminary findings within 30 days.

Tragedy over the Potomac: Investigators Search for Answers in Deadly Collision
On Tuesday, rescue teams continued their efforts to recover the cockpit and remains of the 67 victims from the tragic midair collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.

The crash occurred in the Potomac River, as the American Airlines flight was nearing Ronald Reagan National Airport. All passengers and crew on both the passenger plane, including figure skaters returning from a national championship, and the military helicopter were killed.

Federal investigators are meticulously working to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident, with hopes of releasing a preliminary report within 30 days. The crash is noted as the deadliest in the U.S. since 2001.

