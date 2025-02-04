Tragedy over the Potomac: Investigators Search for Answers in Deadly Collision

On Tuesday, rescue teams continued their efforts to recover the cockpit and remains of the 67 victims from the tragic midair collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.

The crash occurred in the Potomac River, as the American Airlines flight was nearing Ronald Reagan National Airport. All passengers and crew on both the passenger plane, including figure skaters returning from a national championship, and the military helicopter were killed.

Federal investigators are meticulously working to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident, with hopes of releasing a preliminary report within 30 days. The crash is noted as the deadliest in the U.S. since 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)