Tragic Accident in Sikkim: Two Lives Lost in Gorge Plunge

A fatal accident occurred in Sikkim's Gyalshing district when a vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted into a 500-feet-deep gorge, resulting in the death of two individuals, authorities confirmed.

The vehicle was en route from Bermiok to Geyzing and was carrying six passengers. Four of those passengers were rescued and transported to the Gyalshing district hospital for medical attention, according to police reports.

After the incident, Gyalshing-Barnyak MLA Lok Nath Sharma visited the scene to support rescue efforts. The deceased victims were identified as Bishnu Kumar Sharma and Kumar Mukhia, as per police information.

(With inputs from agencies.)