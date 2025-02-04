Left Menu

V-Mart Retail's Profit Surge and Expansion Gains Momentum

V-Mart Retail Ltd has reported a significant rise in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, marking a substantial financial recovery. The company's strategic store expansion plan is well underway with 21 new stores, enhancing its footprint across India amid strong revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:31 IST
V-Mart Retail's Profit Surge and Expansion Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

V-Mart Retail Ltd achieved a remarkable over two-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 71.63 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. In comparison, net profit stood at Rs 28.23 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 15.5%, reaching Rs 1,026.73 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 889.05 crore in the October-December quarter last year. Meanwhile, total expenses in this period rose by 11% to Rs 960.37 crore.

V-Mart continues to focus on expanding its store network, opening 21 new outlets in Q3 FY25, thereby increasing its presence to 488 stores nationwide. The company's shares also saw a 3.94% rise, closing at Rs 3,488.45 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025