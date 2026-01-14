Vitidsarn Praises India After Thrilling India Open Win

Thailand's badminton star Kunlavut Vitidsarn won a thrilling Round of 64 match against Japan's Koki Watanabe at the India Open 2026, part of the World Tour Super 750 series.

After his victory, Vitidsarn praised the Indian audience and expressed his affection for playing in the grand venues of India, despite the challenges.

In other matches, Indian players made impressive starts, with Lakshya Sen clinching a win, but some local pairs faced early exits in their categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)