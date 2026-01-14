Left Menu

Vitidsarn Praises India After Thrilling India Open Win

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, World No. 2 shuttler from Thailand, emerged victorious in a tense three-set match against Japan's Koki Watanabe at the India Open 2026. Expressing his fondness for playing in India, Vitidsarn spoke of the excitement and challenges in the venue, as the prestigious tournament continues to showcase top talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:20 IST
Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thailand's badminton star Kunlavut Vitidsarn won a thrilling Round of 64 match against Japan's Koki Watanabe at the India Open 2026, part of the World Tour Super 750 series.

After his victory, Vitidsarn praised the Indian audience and expressed his affection for playing in the grand venues of India, despite the challenges.

In other matches, Indian players made impressive starts, with Lakshya Sen clinching a win, but some local pairs faced early exits in their categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

