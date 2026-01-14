Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: India's High Commissioner Denies Allegations

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik refutes Canada's claims linking India to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, pointing to a lack of evidence and highlighting unresolved terrorism cases. The diplomatic spat follows accusations by Canada's then-prime minister about India's purported involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s 2023 killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a strong rebuttal, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik has categorically denied Canada's allegations connecting New Delhi to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Patnaik emphasized that the accusations are directed at individuals, not the Indian government.

During an interview with CBC News, Patnaik highlighted the unresolved Air India bombing investigation, citing it as evidence of the long-standing terrorism discussions between Canada and India. He questioned Canada's credibility, asking for concrete evidence to support accusations against India.

The tension between the two nations persists one year after the claims by Canada's ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau. Patnaik reassured that India would act upon credible evidence provided by Canada, urging for equal standards of evidence in accusations made by both countries.

