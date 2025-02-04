Left Menu

Whirlpool of India Sees Profit Surge by 48.78% in Q3 Despite Industry Challenges

Whirlpool of India Ltd reported a 48.78% rise in net profit to Rs 44.53 crore for Q3 2024, attributed to strategic pricing and effective execution. Revenue increased 11% to Rs 1,704.85 crore. Despite expenses rising, the company maintained strong momentum amid industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:34 IST
Whirlpool of India Sees Profit Surge by 48.78% in Q3 Despite Industry Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Whirlpool of India Ltd, a prominent player in the consumer durables market, announced a significant 48.78% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, reaching Rs 44.53 crore. This performance was bolstered by strategic pricing actions and enhanced execution within its high-margin product segments.

During the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Whirlpool of India had reported a net profit of Rs 29.93 crore. The company's operations revenue surged 11%, climbing to Rs 1,704.85 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 1,535.65 crore in the same period last year, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Despite a challenging environment in the refrigerator and washing machine sectors, Whirlpool of India showcased robust growth momentum, with strong year-over-year improvement in market share across various product lines. This resilience stems from the brand's strategic initiatives and execution prowess, as reflected in the 10.9% rise in total expenses and a corresponding increase in total income to Rs 1,755.36 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025