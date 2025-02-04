Whirlpool of India Sees Profit Surge by 48.78% in Q3 Despite Industry Challenges

Whirlpool of India Ltd, a prominent player in the consumer durables market, announced a significant 48.78% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, reaching Rs 44.53 crore. This performance was bolstered by strategic pricing actions and enhanced execution within its high-margin product segments.

During the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Whirlpool of India had reported a net profit of Rs 29.93 crore. The company's operations revenue surged 11%, climbing to Rs 1,704.85 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 1,535.65 crore in the same period last year, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Despite a challenging environment in the refrigerator and washing machine sectors, Whirlpool of India showcased robust growth momentum, with strong year-over-year improvement in market share across various product lines. This resilience stems from the brand's strategic initiatives and execution prowess, as reflected in the 10.9% rise in total expenses and a corresponding increase in total income to Rs 1,755.36 crore.

