Tariff Turbulence: Navigating Investors' Uncertainty

Investors are in a scramble to shield their portfolios from potential economic repercussions of President Donald Trump's tariff proposals, amid growing skepticism on Wall Street about an escalating trade war.

This week's tariff announcements have sent markets on a rollercoaster, as investors try to make sense of the ongoing dispute. Trump's sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada were temporarily halted, while those on China moved forward, causing a tit-for-tat scenario.

Heightened uncertainties are compelling some strategists to adjust their asset allocations, while others advise to keep calm amidst the fluctuating scenario.

