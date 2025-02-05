Tariffs and Tensions: The Currency Rollercoaster

In a volatile trading day, the U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's decision to enforce new tariffs on Chinese imports, interpreted as a negotiating ploy rather than a final strategy. This move comes in the wake of suspended tariffs against Mexico and Canada.

Despite the lull in North American trade tensions, the greenback's value struggled against other major currencies due to an additional 10% tariff imposed on Chinese goods. Market experts predict continued high sensitivity to trade dynamics, with volatility likely to persist.

The tariff battle also impacted other currencies, with the euro slightly up amid upcoming potential U.S.-EU trade levies, while China's yuan increased marginally. Analysts view China's measured response as leaving room for future negotiations.

