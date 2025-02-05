Tragic Midair Collision: All Victims Recovered Near Reagan Airport

Officials announced that the remains of all 67 individuals who perished in the recent midair collision have been recovered, according to reports from the Associated Press. The crash, which occurred near Reagan National Airport, has left many questioning aviation safety measures.

Recovery efforts were prompt and involved multiple agencies working tirelessly to ensure no victims were left at the site. The tragic event has sparked discussions about the protocols currently in place for preventing such collisions and what more can be done to improve flight safety.

The incident has drawn significant media attention, highlighting the need for ongoing scrutiny and possible regulatory changes in the aviation industry to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)