Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Kills Infant

A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son, reportedly due to distress over the infant's crying. The father discovered the tragedy and reported the incident to the police. An investigation is underway, with authorities suspecting stress due to lack of support as a contributing factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:15 IST
Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Kills Infant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young mother allegedly took the life of her two-month-old son amid distress over his relentless crying, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The child's father, working as a migrant laborer, arrived home at 11 am to find his wife committing the horrifying act. By the time of his discovery, the infant was unresponsive. A police statement indicates the mother acted out of desperation and stress, leading to the infant's tragic death.

The young couple, from Madhya Pradesh, resides in labor quarters near a construction site, with the woman reportedly facing significant anxiety and limited support post-partum. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities emphasize the gravity of mental health support in such instances.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India
2
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
3
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
4
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026