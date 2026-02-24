Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Kills Infant

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young mother allegedly took the life of her two-month-old son amid distress over his relentless crying, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The child's father, working as a migrant laborer, arrived home at 11 am to find his wife committing the horrifying act. By the time of his discovery, the infant was unresponsive. A police statement indicates the mother acted out of desperation and stress, leading to the infant's tragic death.

The young couple, from Madhya Pradesh, resides in labor quarters near a construction site, with the woman reportedly facing significant anxiety and limited support post-partum. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities emphasize the gravity of mental health support in such instances.