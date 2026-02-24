Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Kills Infant
A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son, reportedly due to distress over the infant's crying. The father discovered the tragedy and reported the incident to the police. An investigation is underway, with authorities suspecting stress due to lack of support as a contributing factor.
Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, a young mother allegedly took the life of her two-month-old son amid distress over his relentless crying, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The child's father, working as a migrant laborer, arrived home at 11 am to find his wife committing the horrifying act. By the time of his discovery, the infant was unresponsive. A police statement indicates the mother acted out of desperation and stress, leading to the infant's tragic death.
The young couple, from Madhya Pradesh, resides in labor quarters near a construction site, with the woman reportedly facing significant anxiety and limited support post-partum. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities emphasize the gravity of mental health support in such instances.
