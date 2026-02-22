Tragic Incident Near Indo-Pak Border: Two Punjab Police Personnel Found Dead
Two Punjab Police personnel, Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a police outpost near the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur. An investigation is underway, with police forensics examining the scene. Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called for a thorough investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:36 IST
Tragedy struck near the Indo-Pak border as two Punjab Police personnel were discovered dead with bullet injuries inside a police outpost on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, were stationed at an outpost in Adhian, Gurdaspur district. Police are investigating the circumstances.
Panjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged state and central authorities to probe the incident, stressing the importance of security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
