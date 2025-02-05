Nissan-Honda Merger Dreams Crash: Two Auto Giants Part Ways

Nissan has shelved its merger talks with Honda, casting a shadow over what would have been a landmark automotive alliance. The unexpected decision comes amid significant challenges for Nissan, which is grappling with a financial crisis and strategic priority shifts.

In response to reports of the discontinued talks, Nissan's shares plunged, whereas Honda's shares rose, reflecting mixed investor sentiments. The proposed merger aimed to create the world's third-largest automaker, but disagreements over control derailed the discussion.

Nissan and Honda have postponed finalizing their plans until mid-February. This setback raises doubts about Nissan's ability to navigate its turnaround strategy, which includes substantial staff reduction and production cuts, without external support.

(With inputs from agencies.)